Assam govt, Flipkart seal deal to promote local handloom, handicraft

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: The state industries and commerce department and Flipkart on Wednesday held a virtual meeting and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the state’s local arts, crafts and handloom sectors by bringing them into the e-commerce fold.

The partnership with the industries and commerce department under the ‘Flipkart Samarth’ programme will enable national market access for state’s artisans, weavers, and craftsmen, allowing them to showcase their hallmark products on Flipkart’s marketplace. Both the parties will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade opportunities for these under-served segments of the society.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

“Assam is known for its rich, diverse and traditional heritage and is a strong example of how local culture can be preserved while keeping the development of the state as a priority. We are happy that the partnership with Flipkart will enable our local artisans and weavers to showcase their products to a wider audience,” Patowary said.

Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group said, “Through this partnership, local artisans, weavers and handicraft makers will enjoy dedicated benefits under the Flipkart Samarth programme that will further boost their growth and aspirations.”

KK Dwivedi, commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce was present while commissioner of industries and commerce, Oinam Sharankumar Singh signed the MoU on behalf of the department.

In another virtual meeting with the representatives of various bus associations, Patowary asked them to follow all the government guidelines on COVID-19. The minister further instructed the bus associations not to charge the bus fares more than the Government fixed rates.