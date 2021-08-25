Assam govt inks MoU with 38 MFIs, banks to rescue loanees

Scheme aims micro-finance support for economic activities of the poor: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: In a historic decision, the Assam government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 38 microfinance institutions (MFI) to compensate and waive off microfinance loans taken by women of the economically weak sections.

Altogether 38 MFIs and banks signed the MoU with the state government, which will remain in force till March 31, 2023 for implementation of Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS), 2021.

Amongst the prominent MFIs and banks that signed the MoU include Microfinance Institutions Network, North East Small Finance Bank, Association of Small Finance Bank of India, Nightingale Finvest Private Limited, Grameen Development and Finance Pvt. Ltd., North East Micro Finance Association, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Arohan Financial Services Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd, L&T Financial Services and Asirvad Microfinance Ltd.

State Finance minister Ajanta Neog, Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Education minister Ranoj Pegu, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal, Tribal Affairs minister UG Brahma and chief secretary Jishnu Barua were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma said that the Assam government in its first cabinet meeting formed a committee under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Affairs minister Ashok Singhal to fulfill its election promise of waiving micro-finance loan to provide succour to poor women who are not able to return the loan amount.

“Accordingly, Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme has been devised with an objective to balance long term view of ensuring continuity of micro-finance for supporting economic activities of low income and poor households in the state and providing relief to eligible customers for tiding over current stress in the microfinance sector due to various operational reasons”, the chief minister said.

Stating that upto June, 2021 there were 14 lakh microfinance borrowers in the state, the chief minister informed that the new scheme would involve Rs. 12,000 crore credit portfolio, out of which state government would be required to expend around Rs. 7,200 crore.

He further said the scheme emphasises responsible lending by financial institutions through compliance of RBI regulations and industry guidelines in letter and spirit, while promoting responsible borrowing and timely repayment culture among customers.

Detailing the provision of the MoU, the chief minister said that relief under the scheme shall be extended to all borrowers to the extent of loans from up to 3 lenders and for loan amount of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh only. To become eligible for the scheme, concerned borrowers will have to fulfill eligibility or non-eligibility conditions as laid down in the guidelines.