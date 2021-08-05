Assam govt inks MoU with NABARD, AIFA for infra projects

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: In a move to give a boost to execute development projects in the state, Assam government, NABARD and AIFA (Assam Infrastructure Financing Authority) inked an MoU at Assam Administrative Staff College Khanapara here on Wednesday in presence of chief minister Himanata Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues.

The MoU involves Rs.13,200 crore which will essentially be used for infrastructural development for NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) and Rural Infrastructure Assistance to state government (RIAS) in rural and semi urban areas across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the day historic as he hoped that it would usher in new era of development in the state. He also said that the MoU would launch a series of capital-intensive projects to bring about paradigm shift in the development narrative of the state.

Sarma said that the MoU which will witness pumping in Rs. 13,200 crore for bringing about infrastructural development particularly with regard to academic landscape of the state among other sectors across the state will also promote and build an infrastructural empowerment narrative. Giving a snapshot of all the infrastructural development works which will be offshoot of the MoU, Sarma said that engineering colleges, medical colleges, universities, schools, stadia, tourism centres, cold storages would be built in the state over the next three years.

State Finance minister Ajanta Neog who also spoke on the occasion said that as offshoot to the MoU, various capital intensive projects will be launched which will steer the state to a new path of development. Deputy managing director, NABARD PVS Suryakumar speaking on the occasion thanked the chief minister for accepting the proposal of the NABARD and setting the stage for signing the understanding within a very short period.

Principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha gave a welcome address to the programme which was also attended by the cabinet ministers, members from the banking fraternity, senior officers of the NABARD and state government among others.