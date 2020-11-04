Assam Govt may handover Intazul murder case to NIA

Mizoram urges Assam to ensure safety of Mizos

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 3: Assam’s chief secretary and director general of police visited Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border to take stock of the law and order situation here on Tuesday following the abduction and killing of a person by Mizo miscreants.

At the instruction of chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, chief secretary Jishnu Barua and DGP, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta rushed to Lailapur on Assam side of the border at around 4.05 pm to assess the law and order situation.

Minister for environment and forest, Parimal Suklabaidya, who was also present at the spot, handed over a cheque for Rs.5 lakh as ex-gratia from the state government to the father of deceased Intazul Laskar, who was abducted by Mizo miscreants and killed, at the latter’s residence in presence of the chief secretary, the DGP, deputy commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli and MP, Silchar, Dr.Rajdeep Roy.

Speaking to the local people, minister Suklabaidya said the state government would Institute an inquiry into the killing incident and mulling to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Suklabaidya rushed to the spot on Monday evening following the incident after getting instruction from the chief minister and reviewed the law and order situation with deputy commissioner, Jalli, DIG Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey, SP, Bhanwar Lal Meena and other officials.

PTI adds from Aizawl: Meanwhile, Mizoram home secretary Lalbiaksangi has written to her Assam counterpart, asking him to ensure the safety of Mizo communities living there, amid the growing tension in the region, sparked by the death of a neighbouring state’s resident in Vairengte, over 100km from here.

In his letter written on Monday, Lalbiaksangi urged G D Tripathi to prevent any retaliatory action on Mizos living in Assam by people with “vested interests”.

“I would like to request you to ensure the safety of Mizo communities living within Assam… as well as security of Mizoram House, Silchar, and the stranded highly inflammable trucks and tankers and the various Mission Compounds within Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts,” the letter said.

Tension had been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since last month, after several dwelling units were damaged by miscreants, following which talks were held between the officials of the two states.

The situation turned grimmer following the death of 45-year-old Intazul Laskar, a resident of Cachar district, with the Assam government claiming that he was abducted, and Mizoram officials stating that he was a drug peddler, who sustained serious injuries while trying to escape and died.

The liaison officer of Mizoram House at Silchar, Saizikpuii, said that the situation was calm so far.

A few Mizoram residents, however, have fled to Jiribam in neighbouring Manipur, fearing that the simmering tension might lead to a communal clash, she said.