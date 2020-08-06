Assam govt mulls resumption of schools from Sept 1

Guidelines in public domain

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Assam government has framed a set of guidelines and sought views from stakeholders with a view to start informal classes till restriction on opening educational institutions because of COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed in the state since March 18 because of COVID-19 pandemic. The state government is mulling resumption of informal education in both government and private schools from September 1, if possible. Laskar, joint secretary in the state higher education department issued the guidelines on Tuesday which have been uploaded in the state Sarba Siksha Abhiyan website for public viewing and to submit opinions.

According to the guidelines, it will be mandatory on the part of each and every teacher, resource persons, panchayat officials and officials of education department to get them tested for COVID-19 in between August 23 to 30 and they will be allowed to take part only if they found negative. However, for government teachers test is mandatory for participation in these classes.

All the venues used for the informal education from class V to VIII will have to be kept clean by the local people or panchayat authorities.

All the schools or colleges to be used for imparting education will be sanitised before starting the education and thereafter on in interval of every 15 days.

However, imparting of online education through digital devices will continue as before without any break.

While distributing ration of Mid Day Meal the head of institution will provide hard copy of questions / assignments for each of the student to their parent guardian. The students will have to answer their paper in home only. The parent/ guardian will have to hand over the answers to the head of the school on their next visit to collect the ration. The teacher will examine the answer and will be used as results of unit test / exam.

In each of the village hamlet four spots/venues shall be identified by the head of institutions of nearest local LP/ME and composite school. These four venues are to be selected to impart informal education for the students of class V to VIII. For each class, there should be separate fixed venue. These venues may be community hall, village library, open field, courtyard of houses etc except school premises.

The SCERT will provide them guidelines regarding learning methods and also learning outcomes.

The informal classes for class IX to XII will be organised in school complexes in which the students of nearest schools, whether he is a student of that school or not can also attend. All retired teachers can also impart education in their nearest school. All such willing teachers are requested to inform their willingness to the nearest school. It will be mandatory on the part of all working teachers to impart education.

The SEBA/AHSEC will provide guideline for study in such a manner that the students are benefitted in their future studies as well as in facing any admission test etc for future studies.

All the colleges have to follow the same guidelines as mentioned for class XI and XII. The detail guideline will be issued by the higher education department based on feedback receipt from public.

For the students of final semester in the engineering colleges, all the engineering colleges have to follow the same guideline and similar instruction shall be issued by the director of technical education has framed a set of guidelines and sought views from stakeholders Education, Assam. Hostels will be open for final year students.

For the students of final semester in the medical colleges, all the medical colleges may follow the same guideline, and relevant instruction shall be issued by the director of medical education (DoME).

All the universities are also directed to start academic activities as per their own suitability and as per guideline received from the university grant commission. They are also requested to inform their plan of activities to the director of higher education. Private educational institutes will also be at liberty to follow the guidelines.

All the stakeholders have been requested to furnish their views on or before August 20 at [email protected]