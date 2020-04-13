Assam govt offices to open from April 16

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 12: The offices in Assam government are to resume functioning from April 16 even as the nationwide lockdown against coronavirus pandemic is likely to be extended for at least two weeks.

The offices have been closed after the state government announced five-day lockdown from March 24 which was followed by 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre from March 25 onwards..

According to the report, the first and second grade officers from joint secretary level will be attending their workplaces regularly after the Bihu holiday. However, rotational system will be followed for third and fourth grade employees.

One third employees of third and fourth grade employees will work according to the roster decided by the head of the concerned office. The offices will function with skeletal staff and social distancing will be strictly maintained.

The official notification in this regard will be issued shortly.