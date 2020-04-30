Assam govt quelling voices of dissent through arrests: Upamanyu

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 30: Senior advocate and convenor of Prabajan Virodhi Manch Upamanyu Hazarika has accused the state government of using the lockdown as an opportunity to come down heavily on dissenters and those who are critical the government, in violation of their fundamental rights.

Citing two such instances Hazarika said lockdown had been used by the present government to illegally crackdown on those who criticized the government by instituting false cases or kidnapping citizens without recourse to law.

“In the last one month, among many cases, two are illustrative, Pankaj Saikia, upper Assam sales manager of Mahindra and the other is Santosh Hojai of Harangajao in Dima Hasao,” he said.

Describing these violations Hazarika said that Pankaj Saikia was arrested by the Army at 10 pm on March 22 when he was on his way from the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh where his father was being treated for cancer.

“No intimation was given to his family for two days, and on 23rd he was handed over to Khowang Police Station and on 24th of March 2020 he was produced before a Magistrate clearly in breach of the constitutional requirement of being produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest. He was ultimately granted bail by district Judge, Dibrugarh on April 22, the proceedings being delayed due to the lockdown,” Hazarika stated.

“Saikia has been accused of waging war against the state on Section 121 of IPC when all that he has done is being vocal in the social media against the present government and its leader, particularly on CAA. The learned Judge in the bail order observed that except for Facebook post, which is critical of the government no evidence has been furnished. There are other cases of those involved in the CAA agitation who have been directed to appear in police stations,” he further said.

Hazarika said that another case was that of Santosh Hojai, a businessman who was abducted by five plain clothes armed force persons on April 24 from his house in Harangajao in Dima Hasao.

“His wife, who went to lodge a complaint to the police station, was turned away by the officer-in-charge being told her husband would return. But which has not happened till date, two petitions have been filed before the Assam State Human Rights Commission and the Assam Public Grievances Commission seeking an investigation and production of Santosh Hojai, who could have only been abducted by police as no other vehicular movements has been permitted during the period,” Hazarika alleged.

Hazarika said that with less than a year to go of the tenure of this government, it was clear that the government was coming down hard on voices of dissent.

Hazarika said that this was reminiscent of the kidnappings and killings which had taken place during the last tenure of Prafulla Mahanta as chief minister of Assam.