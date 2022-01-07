Assam Govt Releases New COVID SOPs, Night Curfew from 10 PM

The Assam government on Friday announced that the night curfew in the state will be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am. This was stated while issuing a new set of SOPs for COVID-19.

The new SOP will come into effect from Saturday (January 8) and will remain in force until further orders.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this while addressing a press conference here in Guwahati.

The other restrictions mentioned in the new SOPs by Assam government are:

> Opening of work place and business establishments shall remain open till 9 PM

> Functioning of Private and public offices shall operate up to 9 PM

> Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 PM

> Dine in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries (Upto 50% of seating capacity) up to 9 PM

> Takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries up to 10 PM

> Opening of Sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses up to 9 PM