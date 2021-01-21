Assam govt remits sentences of prisoners

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: The Assam govt has decided to remit sentences of convicted prisoners on the occasion of Republic Day this year, an official release said on Thursday.

The communiqué said that the state government has decided to remit sentences against certain categories of prisoners who have been convicted by the courts (other than a court-martial).

The prisoner convicts having sentence above 1 year to get a remission of 30 days.

Similarly, Assam Govt 15 days to prisoners with a sentence above 6 months up to 1 year, 10 days to prisoners with a sentence above 3 months up to 6 months and 5 days to prisoners with a sentence above 1month up to 3 months, the statement said.

However, the remission will not be admissible to many of the prisoners as they fall under non-admissible provisions. Convicts of the Foreigners Act, Passport Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, NDPS Act and rape are some of them, not entitled to the relaxation.

Foreign nationals convicted under any act are also excluded.