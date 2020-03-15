Assam govt shuts schools, colleges, cinemas till March 29

COVID19 scare: No curtains, blankets in trains, says Indian Railways

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 15: Assam government on Sunday ordered closure of all educational institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums and swimming pools with immediate effect till March 29 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest followed by Kerala, while over 450 stranded Indians were flown back from Italy and Iran, the two worst affected countries after China, and quarantined.

“The order will cover all schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools and movie halls across the state. We have asked them to close down till March 29,” chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said addressing a press conference at Assam Administrative Staff College here.

All exams, except board examinations, have been cancelled till March 29.

“Even though no positive case of coronavirus has been detected in the state so far, we are taking all precautionary measures,” Krishna said.

“All programmes scheduled at government auditoriums have also been cancelled. We hope those owned by private firms will also follow,” he said.

All the deputy commissioners have been asked to discourage any public gathering in their districts. The officials and municipal authorities have been asked to keep the market places clean and sanitised on a regular basis to prevent the spread of the disease, he said.

Krishna informed the Northeast Frontier Railway had been asked to take necessary precautions at its facilities, including stations.

“The chief minister is reviewing the situation regularly and we have decided to issue a daily bulletin on the coronavirus scenario in the state,” he said, adding that the state government was fully equipped to handle any crisis arising out of the pandemic.

“The state government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. Till date, total 1,075 passengers were screened at at LGBI Airport in Guwahati, Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Roroiya Airport in Jorhat, Kumbhir gram Airport in Silehar, Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur and Salonibari Airport in Tezpur,” principal secretary (health and family welfare) Sameer Kumar Sinha said.

“A total 253 travelers from COVID19 affected countries have been identified and out of them, 123 of passengers completed observation period for 28 days and remaining 130 are under home isolation. Till date 11 samples were collected and 2 samples were sent to NIV Pune for testing and result found negative and 9 samples were sent to Virological Lab GMCH, Guwahati and all are found negative and one result awaited. 104 (Sarathi) and Control Room has been established on shift basis for call receiving and guidance, till today 289 calls received and information given,” Sinha said.

“In the background of the present COVID19 outbreak, the common people have been advised to adhere to health advisories issued. Public should follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing and do frequent hand washing with soap and water,” Sinha said.

“Those who have arrived from the corona affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic. As there are no positive cases in Assam, the border districts of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri are on COVID 19 surveillance and any suspected persons are advised to report immediately to DSU/SSU, IDSP Assam,” he said.

“In a bid to strengthen the surveillance and control measures a control room no-6913347770/1/2/3 and 104 (Sarathi) has been set up, he said.

Separate isolation wards and quarantine facilities have been earmarked in all the districts of the state.

57 beds in Isolation ward with ICU/ventilator facility have been kept ready at medical cColleges &hospitals for confirmed COVID19 cases. Further, 2 bedded Isolation wards have been established in all district civil hospitals for the same, he said.

“Till date 10,605 persons have been surveyed. 599 persons who came in contact with COVID-19 positive cases were identified and kept under home surveillance as they are asymptomatic. Five of symptomatic patient’s samples were tested for COVID 19 and all were found negative as on 13-03-2020,” Sinha said.

Health commissioner M Angamuthu said the business was down by 30-40 per cent in the past month as tourists, both international and domestic, had cancelled their trips amid the outbreak of the deadly disease.

“This is the peak tourism season. On a day, 400-500 foreign and 32,000-35,000 domestic tourists come here as they also use the state for transit,” Angamuthu said. “Sadly, we have got reports that foreign travellers are being treated differently over coronavirus threat. That we should not do,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has issued orders to all its zones to withdraw blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day, a spokesperson of Northeast Frontier Railway here said.

Other items in the bed roll, including bedsheets, towels and pillow covers, are washed every day, he said.

The railway board has also instructed that the minimum temperature in the coaches be set at 24-25 degrees Celsius.

“Adequate publicity should be given regarding this precautionary measure so that passengers are suitability prepared,” he said.

“All curtains and spare blankets to be washed, dried and stored in clean and dry storage facility. 100 per cent fresh washed linen to be provided in sealed packets as per existing instructions,” he further said.

The railways will ask passengers to bring their own blankets through SMS and IVRS.