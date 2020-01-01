Assam govt submits recommendations on framing CAA rules

CAA will not affect interests of indigenous Assamese: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: Assam government has submitted its recommendations to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) regarding the framing of rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), this was disclosed by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal here Wednesday.

“CAA is a national law now and the rules have been framed taking into consideration the interests of the indigenous Assamese,” Sonowal said during an interaction with media persons here on the occasion of the New Year.

He asserted that the CAA will in no way adversely affect the indigenous population as the centre has already framed rules for protection of the Assamese interests. Sonowal also assured that his government is committed to protecting the interest of the indigenous people of Assam.

“There is no need to be afraid of the CAA. The CAA is a national Act. We are committed to protecting the indigenous people of Assam,” Sonowal said interacting with senior journalists here.

“We are not going to compromise on the issue of the people of Assam. No force can threaten the existence of Assamese until I am the chief minister of the state,” he reiterated. “Lots of rumours are being spread by the Congress and Left parties over the CAA. IT is a national Act and it is not a new decision. The rumours and some fabricated numbers of infiltrators were spread to threaten the local people over the CAA,” Sonowal added.

He alleged that there is documentary evidence that political parties like the Congress and the Left have launched a misinformation campaign among the simple and innocent people, particularly in the tea garden areas, that illegal migrants would be settled on their ceiling surplus lands creating sense of terror and doubts in their minds.

“Since 1952 no government in Assam has realised the pain of indigenous people. I still have the regional sentiment even though I am a member of a national political party,” he said. “I am not going to sacrifice my regional sentiment. However, off late we were being portrayed by a section of people as if we are betrayer. I am a son of the soil and all the members of the cabinet are indigenous. We are not going to work against the interest of Assam or its people,” the chief minister said.

“All Assam Students Union (AASU) had “bestowed on me the title of Jatiya Nayak in 2005 but even then I had made it clear that it is the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives during the agitation and it is they and not me who are the real heroes,” the chief minister said. He added that he was a product of the Assamese community’s jatiya chetana (nationalist awakening) and “just because I have joined a national party (BJP) does not mean that I have given up my roots, culture or my commitment to the state”.

He further said that no new people will come into the country and “even if they try, we will not allow it…a cut-off date of December 31, 2014 has been fixed as eligibility for the citizenship”. “If one reads the rules, it will become clear that no Bangladeshi or anybody from some other countries can take advantage of the Act to enter our country. It is only those who have lived for decades in this country can apply for citizenship, then these applications will be examined and only if it is found to be valid, they will be given citizenship”, the chief minister said.

“No government in Assam in the past had taken up the issue of providing constitutional safeguard to the indigenous people. It is our government which had already instituted a committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and we are awaiting the report from the committee in this regard,” the chief minister added. “We have done no crime but recently we were being portrayed as if we are all set to destroy the culture and traditions of Assam,” Sonowal said. “If somebody can protect the Assamese people, it is our government who had been working relentlessly in this regard,” he further added.

Sonowal said on the day he took oath as the chief minister he had pledged to ensure a foreigner, corruption, pollution and terrorism free Assam along with ensuring the development of the state and “we have achieved considerable success though I know much needs to be still done”. He said his government has initiated land survey in areas where it was never done before and land documents are being provided to the indigenous people. Besides, steps have been taken to promote the language, culture and traditions by announcing corpus funds for the various Sahitya Sabhas and other cultural institutions of the state.

“There are allegations making the round that we are providing sops to the people and this really saddens me. It is our responsibility to protect our language and culture and I will remain committed to this”, he added. Sonowal further said he cannot understand “under what logic are people saying that we will settle foreigners in our state. Sonowal appealed to the people to have faith in him and his government and urged them “not to isolate me. I am one amongst the people. It is the people who have made me MLA, MP, Union minister and chief minister and I cannot play hide and seek with them”.