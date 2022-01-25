Assam Govt Tightens Covid Restrictions

Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI): The Assam government on Monday issued an order tightening restrictions to contain spread of Covid-19 in the state and banning entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals.

It also directed authorities to shut schools for up to class 8 students.

The government asked citizens to carry proof of vaccination while going to public places.

These restrictions will come into effect from 6 am of January 25, the order said.

“The status of Covid-19 in the state has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of Covid-19 cases has been gradually increasing over the last few days thereby increasing the positivity rate,” officiating chief secretary P K Borthakur said in the order.

Accordingly, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a new set of guidelines, which are to be followed to arrest the spread of Covid-19, and it will remain in force until further order.

Physical classes in “all schools up to class 8 in all districts shall be suspended and all such educational institutions shall migrate to virtual options until further orders”, it said.

Classes in schools have been allowed “on alternate days for class IX and above” in all districts.

“All educational institutions including schools/colleges/universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options,” the new order said.

The ASDMA said non-vaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places, except hospitals.

“All people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces. The owners of public/private establishments shall be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and this has to be done scrupulously by checking their vaccination status.

“Failure to do so shall attract penal action,” the government order added.