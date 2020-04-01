Assam Govt to quarantine all returnees 

456 Assam people attended ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ in Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: The Assam government has started identifying those who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin earlier this month, after six persons from Telangana who took part in the event died of COVID-19.

The Assam government claims to have traced 456 people who came close to the latest hotspot of coronavirus spread in Delhi. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government received a new list of 299 people who were near the religious congregation ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ in Delhi.

Sarma told media the state government this morning received a list of 299 people who were either in or around the site during the Tablighi Jamaat.

Two hours later, a list of another 157 people from Assam being present there was received, taking the total count to 456, Sarma said.

“We don’t know if there were more people from Assam in the religious event. This is the list we have presently. Through mobile tracing, we got their names, address,” he said.

All the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) have been asked to locate 299 people who had gone to the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Dargah.

The DCs and SPs have been asked to find out if they have returned and quarantine them if they are in the state.

“I immediately held an urgent video conference with all the district Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and advised them to take swift and strict measures for all those who returned from the hotspot at Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat,” Sarma said, adding he gave the instruction that all 456 be quarantined by this evening.

He also appealed to the returnees from the state to voluntarily go to the nearest hospital or make a call on the state’s coronavirus helpline number 104.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi-e-Jamaat gathering held from March 13 to 16 defying the lockdown imposed by the Delhi government.

Six persons from Telangana who attended the congregation died due to COVID-19 infection.

“We are acting swiftly and in best possible manner to quarantine all of them, as and when they reach Assam or those who may have reached,” Sarma also tweeted.

Tablighi Jamaat literally the Outreach Society or the Society for Spreading Faith, is an Islamic missionary movement that focuses on urging Muslims to return to practising their religion during the lifetime of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, and particularly in matters of ritual, dress, and personal behaviour.

Meanwhile, minister of state for health and family welfare, Pijush Hazarika expressed the fear that the persons who went to Nizamuddin Dargah might spread the killer virus in the state.

“However, the government has no confirmation whether the people returned to the state or not,” Hazarika told reporters in Nagaon on Tuesday.

“31 people from Nagaon, 3 from Karinganj, 13 from Hailakandi, 12 from Barpeta, 16 from Cachar, 6 from Nalbari, 11 Dibrugarh, 12 from Jorhar, 17 from Dhubri, 1 from Dhemaji, 12 from Morigaon, 56 from Kamrup, 9 from Kokrajhar, 6 from Goalpara, 14 from Darrang, 2 from Rangiya, 12 from Tinsukia, 4 from Lakhimpur, 8 from Sivasagar, 3 from Udalguri, 3 from Baksa, 6 from Sonitpur, 4 from Karbi Anglong, one from Hojai, 4 from Bongaihaon and 2 from Dima Hasao had gone to the Nizamuddin congregation,” the minister added.

108 from Morigaon, 8 from Goilaghat districts have gone to Nizamuddin West.

Hazarika said Nagaon Swahid Bhogeswari Phukonani Civil Hospital will be closed for general patient for exclusively treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In the first week of March, over 1,800 people from both India and abroad arrived in the Nizamuddin West locality of New Delhi to attend a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat.

Many foreign nationals travelled to various states thereafter, creating a panicky situation. Nine Indian participants of the congregation have died of coronavirus. Of the nine, six were in Telangana and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and J&K.