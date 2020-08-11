Assam govt to regulate fees of private edu institutions

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Assam government will now monitor the fee structure of private schools and other educational institutions as the state cabinet approved the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020 in its meeting held here on Monday.

According to the rules, the state government will set up a Fee Regulatory Committee to determine the fee structure for any standard or course of study in a non-government schools or colleges, informed Parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary after the meeting.

Official sources informed that the committee will consist of five persons- either a retired district judge/senior civil servant/senior police officer, chartered accountant, civil engineer, a representative from a non-government educational institution and an academician, all of whom will be elected for a term of three years.

The fee that will be payable by students of private schools will be determined after a proper examination of the fee structure and scrutiny of relevant documents and books of accounts.

The panel will also take into account the location of the school, investment incurred to set up the school, infrastructure, expenditure on administration and maintenance, strength of students, qualification of teaching staff, expenditure incurred on students etc.

This committee will also be able to take complaints in regard to the collection of excess fees by any private institution and take penal action against private schools.

The cabinet meeting also decided to hike the honourarium of 161 librarians from Rs 900 to Rs 12,000 and 153 helpers from Rs 550 to Rs 9,000.

The meeting also decided to issue notification of increase in time limits for returns, forms, assessments etc under Assam VAT Act.

The meeting further approved the Assam Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2020.

The meeting also approved State Cattle and Buffalo Breeding Policy 2020, upgradation of Bajali sub-division to full-fledged district with creation of 10 officer posts and 85 other posts.

The decision was taken for implementation of ‘Uberization’ Scheme of ASTC under which, 668 new buses would operate for 5 years and creation of 2 new companies of SDRF.