Assam govt to roll out Jal Jeevan Mission to provide water to all households

Govt is working on basic parameters to provide quality living to all: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: Assam government is all set to implement the Centre’s flagship scheme Jal Jeeva Mission to provide drinking water to all households in the state by 2024.

Chairing a meeting at Janata Bhawan on Wednesday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed public health engineering department (PHED) to adhere to the exhaustive roadmap for successfully rolling out Jal Jeevan Mission in the state in the new financial year.

Considering the framework suggested by Union Jal Shakti ministry under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to all households, Sonowal said that his government in the state is committed to roll out the mission and perpetually provide functional household tap connection to all.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission which was launched in the country on August 15, will be rolled out in March in the state and a total 20 lakh households covering one crore people will be brought under its ambit in the first phase. Moreover, the mission envisaged to provide ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initially to 9000 villages will subsequently spread to every nook and cranny of the state.

Sonowal reiterating his government’s pro-people commitment said that with Jal Jeevan Mission, the state government machinery would provide quality water which is one of the basic needs of the people. He also asked the PHED to make plan for sustainable use of surface water and underground water and rejuvenate water sources.

Sonowal also said that an inter-departmental coordination is required for convergence of approaches from different departments for helping Jal Jeevan Mission to achieve its avowed goal of providing quality drinking water.

The chief minister also asked additional chief secretary (water resources and public health engineering) Syedian Abbasi to complete the modalities of filling up the vacant posts of engineers in PHE department. He also asked the department to take the help of the panchayat bodies for taking Jal Jeevan Mission to all levels especially the people living at the grass root. He also emphasized on giving importance to aspirational districts for the mission to touch the lives of those people who really need help from the government.

He also reiterated that housing, food, water, electricity, education, health are the parameters the state present state government has been assiduously working to give a paradigm shift of the lives of the people of the state.

PHE minister Rihon Daimary, commerce and industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, additional chief secretary PHE Syedian Abbasi, secretary Dr Siddharth Singh, senior officers from the government were present at the meeting.