Assam Guv holds meeting on erosion caused by Beki

Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi reviews progress of flood, erosion management programmes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: In view of the large scale disaster caused by the river Beki with respect to flood and erosion along its meandering course, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi held a meeting with the additional chief secretary Water Resources, Syedin Abbasi, CEO Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) Siddharth Singh and other senior officials at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and reviewed the progress of implementation of different flood management programme.

It may be noted that Beki being the transboundary river, heavy downpour in the upper reaches causes the river to overflow, leading to large scale erosions on both sides, particularly in Lower Assam districts of Barpeta and Baksa.

The river and its drainage channels during the rainy season cause high magnitude of flood and resultant erosion leading to loss of lives, agricultural lands and properties.

Taking note of this perpetual annual catastrophe, Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi close on the heels of his Baksa and Barpeta visits on July 30, convened a meeting to chart out a modus operandi and review the progress of flood management programme to tame the river and help the people living alongside and protect themselves from the perennial flood and erosion problem.

In the meeting, additional chief secretary, Syedin Abbasi gave a power point presentation and informed the Governor that during the flood of 2004, there were avulsion in the river courses.

The Hakua and Manas channel choked up at Mathanguri necessitating Beki to discharge more volume of water from Mathanguri point onwards. Hence the discharge in river Beki increased enormously and the situation further aggravated during the flood of 2007 leading to downstream devastation including imminent threat to Manas National Park.

As the erosion perpetrated by the river continued unabated which threatened the strategic road to Manas National park at Safakamar area, under Barpeta Water Resources Division, the Governor took stock of the four protection measures to protect a bank length of 2278mts being undertaken by Water Resources Department.

The Governor also assessed the progress of two schemes taken by the State Government to check critical erosion problem at Gamariguri and Barapeta Cattle Farm. This will protect a length of 258mts at Gamariguri and 780mts at Barapeta Cattle Farm. He further asked the department to ensure their expeditious implementation.

Moreover, with respect to the project Integrated Flood and Erosion Management of Manas and river Beki in Baksa and Barpeta district, the Governor took stock of it and said that he would pursue the matter with the Centre for its early approval.

It may be noted that the project envisaged anti erosion measures at 25 locations by raising and strengthening of embankments for a total of nearly 17kms in Barpeta and Baksa district. The Governor also added that in order to find out a durable solution to the problem caused by Beki, a study on Beki in line with studying the course of Brahmaputra, must be undertaken.