Assam Guv Inaugurates AIU East Zone VCs’ Meet

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said that India which is at present on the fast trajectory of development needs the availability of clean and green energy to maintain the momentum of accelerated growth and take the country altogether to a greater height.

Speaking while inaugurating the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) East Zone Vice Chancellors’ meet virtually from Raj Bhavan here on Monday on the theme ‘Realizing Sustainable Development Goals through Higher Education Institutions for Clean Energy and Creating Sustainable Ecosystem’, the Governor said that clean and green energy have become the order of the day for taking India’s growth to a new level. He further said that India’s position in the Sustainable Development Report—2021, called for an urgent action from all sectors of the country for an action plan for extensive use of clean energy for sustainable development. He also said that due to the unique position of the higher education institutions in the society, they (Higher Education Institutions) can contribute a great deal towards achieving all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and thereby accomplishing the 2030 target agenda. Taking a view of the Indian context, the SDGs without the involvement of the higher education sector is quite an impossible task, the Governor added.

Referring to the impact ranking of Times Higher Education which gave 11 Indian universities in recognition of their contribution in realising UN SDGs, Prof. Mukhi reiterated the need on the part of the universities to become more responsible in their approach towards sustainability in delivering education. He, therefore, thanked Association of Indian Universities (AIU) in organising the Zonal and National Vice Chancellors Conferences in 2021-22 on the theme ‘Realising Sustainable Development Goals through Higher Education Institutions’, which according to him will help the HEIs to perform more responsibly towards SDGs.

The Governor, however, lauded higher education institutions in India for having displayed their potential during the Covid-19 crisis and demonstrated their expertise in solving the crucial challenges. He also said that since only one decade is left to accomplish the 2030 Agenda, the conference should travel the extra mile in helping the HEIs to gear up and rededicate themselves to contribute significantly in achieving sustainable development goals.

He also exuded confidence that the two-day east zone vice chancellors’ meet is dealing with an important theme on the SDGs. He also said that the brainstorming sessions in the meet will primarily help HEIs to enhance their contribution towards sustainable development. Besides, there should be stocktaking of global progress towards SDGs to reorient the role of the HEIs for sustainability.

It may be mentioned that AIU plays an important role as a common platform for cooperation among Indian universities and liaise with government and other national and international bodies in other countries in the matters of common interests. Not only academic activities alone, AIU also conducts inter-university sports and cultural events at national and international level.

President AIU and VC AMET University Col.(Dr.) G. Thiruvasagan, secretary general, AIU Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Vice chancellors of various universities along with other dignitaries were present in the inaugural function which was organised virtually.