Assam has no Opposition, claims Angoorlata Deka

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 22: President of Assam Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha and ex- MLA Angoorlata Deka claimed that there is no opposition in the state. She said this while referring to NDA alliance candidates winning both the Rajya Sabha seats.

Notably, Deka arrived in Kokrajhar town on Tuesday to attend a meeting of Kokrajhar district Mahila Morcha being held at Terapanth Bhawan in Kokrajhar. Deka while talking to the reporters said that NDA alliance candidates Pabitra Margherita (BJP) and Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL) will be winning both the seats in the elections to be held on March 31. She added, “The opposition may nominate candidates but it will be the NDA alliance who will be getting the last laugh from both the seats. I don’t think there is an opposition party in the state as ruling alliance candidates are winning both the Rajya Sabha seats,” Deka said.

She has opined that the BJP Mahila Morcha has been stepping towards the welfare and integration of women as well as children across the state. She informed that BJP and the state government are jointly working towards the welfare and development of society.

Kokrajhar district BJP Mahila Morcha district executive committee meeting discussed various issues and aspects of women community in the district and resolved several resolutions including uplift and development of the women fraternities.