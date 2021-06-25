Assam health minister inaugurates inflatable designated CCC 

Sivasagar becomes the first district in North East to get an inflatable CCC

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 24: The first Inflatable designated Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) in the North East has been set up in Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multispecialty Hospital in Rajabari, Sivasagar. The CCC was inaugurated by the state health minister Keshav Mahanta in presence of education minister Ranuj Pegu on Wednesday.

Minister Mahanta while addressing the gathering, thanked ONGC and Dr Dadasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakia Pratishtan (BAVP) for coming up with the innovative infrastructure to accommodate Covid-19 patients. Notably, the one-of-a-kind Inflatable hospital was set up in just two weeks and can accommodate 60 beds which can be easily converted to ICU with oxygen supply lines as per requirement. BAVP is a charitable trust founded in 1989 that aims to work for humanitarian service and runs over 46 medical and social projects all over the country. Later, minister Mahanta inspected the inflatable CCC and took stock of the infrastructure and facilities inside it. He also interacted with the authorities and said that during this Covid pandemic situation, the inflatable CCC will surely prove to be of immense help for the people. “During such testing times, the helping hand extended by the ONGC and BAVP is quite commendable. This centre will surely help in the state’s fight against the virus. The positivity rate is gradually shrinking but it is not the time to relent. We have to be ever more cautious and follow the Covid guidelines strictly to be safe.”

The minister further also took stock of the vaccine status of the district and visited the Demow Rajmai Vaccine Centre on Wednesday. He informed that the state has enough vaccines as per requirement and that no scarcity is in store for the state. He further urged the people to register and get themselves vaccinated against the virus as this being the only way to defeat the virus. The function was also attended by MLA Thowra Sushsanta Borgohain, DC Sivasagar Bishnu Kamal Bora, CEO Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital Dr Prakash Kulnoorkar, joint director of health Dr Shyamanta Madhov Sarma, among others.