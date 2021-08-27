Assam inching towards self-sufficiency in fish production

Create 2,000 ponds under PMMSY to make the state self-sufficient on the fish production front: Suklabaidya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Assam fishery minister Parimal Suklabaidya asked the department to create 2,000 ponds under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to make the state self-sufficient on the fish production front.

Reviewing the status of schemes under the fisheries department with senior officials at his office chamber here on Thursday, Suklabaidya said concerted efforts must be made to create 2,000 ponds measuring one hectare each under PMMSY to make the state self-sufficient on the fish production front.

The minister asked joint secretary cum director, fisheries, MK Debnath to identify the 2,000 hectares of land for construction of new ponds in consultation with the deputy commissioners and district fisheries development officers and to submit a detailed report within the next two months. Additional chief secretary, Ravi Shankar Prasad instructed Debnath to conduct a land survey in the districts for construction of new ponds. Debnath apprised the minister that a preliminary survey has been already carried out regarding availability of land in different districts for constructing new ponds.

Suklabaidya also directed the officials to take steps for filling up of sanctioned posts and also regularisation of Grade IV posts at the earliest and to submit the list to the finance minister for necessary approval.

The minister further instructed the officials to take immediate steps for amendment of the Assam Fisheries Rule.

Besides additional chief secretary Prasad and joint secretary cum director fisheries Debnath, the meeting was attended by secretary Riju Gogoi, joint secretary S Hussain, deputy secretary Manindra Dutta and fisheries development officer attached to minister, Pratul Deka.