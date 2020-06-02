Assam issues fresh COVID guidelines as tally touches 1463

Barber shops, film & video shooting to resume ** Religious places, hotels, restaurants to open from June 8

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 1: Bringing succor to several business establishments, Assam government on Monday switched on green light signaling their reopening, even as the state has reported 124 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking its tally of active cases to 1179.

“73 new cases of the virus were reported from 30 air travellers who arrived from Kuwait, 12 from Cachar, 10 Kamrup, 9 Karimganj, 7 Kokrajhar, 2 Hailakandi, 1 each from Barpeta/Nagaon/Jorhat,” Health minister Himanta Sarma informed on Monday night.

Earlier on the day, 51 more positive cases were also reported.

Notably, 99 patients were discharged on Monday after they tested negative for coronavirus after subsequent tests. The patients discharged were from – Kalapahar 46; MMCH 22; TMC 13; JMCH 7; FAAMCH 2; SMCH 8; AMCH 1.

With this, the State’s total tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 1463, with 1179 active cases till Monday.

The state government issued fresh notification regarding preventive measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus on Monday.

Lockdown in containment zones will be extended till June 30, the notification said.

The new guidelines have brought a change as far as attendance in Assam Secretariat during the lockdown period up to June 30 is concerned.

All officers and staff shall attend office on all working days, except female employees with children below 5 years of age, persons with co morbidities and pregnant women.

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport.

Social distancing individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 guz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at one time. Large public gatherings/ congregations continue to remain prohibited. Number of guests in marriage function shall not exceed 50, the notification added.

Meanwhile, the barber shops and beauty parlours which were shut for over two months received green signal from the state government on Monday to restart their businesses.

The government has allowed barber shops and parlours for hair trimming purposes only with maintaining social distancing and strict use of masks and gloves with very frequent sanitization.

It has also allowed film and video shooting for both government and private in open spaces and studios while maintaining social distancing.

As per the new guidelines, religious places/place of worship will be open for public from June 8 subject to gathering of 20 persons per hour.

Hotels, restaurants, hospitability services and Shopping malls shall be open from June 8 by maintaining social distancing.

Open spaces a public parks for Yoga, morning walk, jogging etc. without sitting arrangements from June 10.

Pillion riding in two wheelers is not allowed except for ladies and children below twelve years of age, except for essential and health purposes.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain closed.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will not be allowed. No activity whatsoever shall be permitted in the containment zones, the new guidelines said.