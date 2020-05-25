Assam issues fresh SOPs for air passengers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 24: The state government on Sunday announced fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the passengers of domestic flights arriving Assam as the domestic flights’ service is set to resume operations from Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Assam Health minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam government has adopted ruthless quarantine for the people returned to Assam from outside of the state.

He said that, while the domestic flights’ service operations will be resumed from May 25, so the Assam government has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the arriving passengers.

“We have made some exemptions for the passengers also. The pilots, crew members or anybody directly or indirectly related to the operation of flights, airport duty will not be quarantined, either in-home or facility quarantine. If anybody comes to Guwahati in the morning and wants to go back by evening then the people don’t have to go for institutional or home quarantine. But a mandatory declaration has to be signed mentioning the time of return. If the passenger will fail to return by evening, they will be slammed with criminal charges and might be imprisoned. The people coming on government duties (both centre and state government) will not be quarantined, but the parent departments have to keep the passenger in an isolated place and the passenger is not to intermingle with others,” Sarma said.

The Assam Health minister further said that, the state government has also made some others relaxations for the passengers like as the passenger who is visiting parents who are hospitalized, visiting for the funeral of immediate family members will be exempted from institutional quarantine.

“The passenger above 75 yrs, pregnant woman, people with disability and children below 10 years are exempted from facility quarantine. The foreign returnees who have already completed quarantine period in other states after reaching India will be exempted from institutional quarantine. The passenger who has conducted RT-PCR test before 72-hours and submit the test report as negative will be exempted from institutional quarantine. But they must be go to home quarantine,” Sarma said.

He further said that, the state will face another major challenge as the domestic flights service operation to be resumed.