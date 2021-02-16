Wednesday, February 17
Assam Jatiya Parisad takes crowd-funding route to assembly polls

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: The newly floated regional party Assam Jatiya Parisad (AJP) has taken the crowd-funding route to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The party has also promised to provide donor a weekly update on every penny spent.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that they do not possess the money power that BJP and Congress have. To them, the people are their wealth so they are appealing to the people to donate for their party.

The party has provided a bank account number for people to donate and a website to those who want to serve the party by contributing.

Gogoi also said that the party’s financial statement would be updated weekly on the website. The AJP has also provided a toll-free number for people to register their complaints and give suggestion to the party.

