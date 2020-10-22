Assam Jatiya Parishad forms convenor body

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Oct 22: A new convener body of newly formed political party Assam Jatiya Parisad has been formed at Pathsala on Thursday, with 10 chief conveners and 60 convenors.

The meeting, in this regard, was held at Azad Bhawan, Patshala in the presence of leading citizens of the area. Adip Kumar Phukan, chief coordinator of AJP also attended the meeting and urged upon all members to strengthen the new party while criticizing the role of BJP and AGP in state governance.