Assam lad comes up with innovative architecture  

HT Correspondent  

TEZPUR, July 21: Poet and artist of Jamugurihat, Arup Saikia recently constructed an innovative house imitating medieval European architecture with traditional Assamese touch of bamboo and wood. Unlike the old one-story Assam-type house, this house has three floors. Named ‘Hemapadma Aloy’, in memory of Saikia’s parents, the house has been built to make people aware of the environment-friendly architecture of the traditional Assamese architecture. 

Arup Saikia is famed for his English Bhaona performances across India and abroad. “Our state has an abundance of bamboo and wood. We should better utilise these local resources to highlight our rich architectural culture to aliens rather than conventional concrete of bricks and stone. The stairway to the first floor is made of bamboo and to the second floor is a vertically sawn trunk of the tree,” he added.

