Assam, Mizoram agree for thaw, future talks   

Border row: Atul Bora, Ashok Singhal hold talks at Aizawl

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Ten days after the violent clash between the state forces of Assam and Mizoram at Lailapur in Assam’s Cachar district, both the neighbouring states on Thursday agreed not to send forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement, or deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict took place between the police forces of the two states.

“The areas include all such locations along Assam’s Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts and Mizoram’s Mamit and Kolasib districts,” a joint statement of the two state governments.

Following the direction of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Agriculture minister Atul Bora and Irrigation minister Ashok Singhal along with Home secretary GD Tripathi visited Aizawl and held discussions with the representatives of the Mizoram government at Aijal Club on Thursday as part of the initiative to build peace and confidence between the two states.

Both Assam and Mizoram have expressed their willingness to achieve an amicable solution to the border problems and the meeting has paved the way for settling the boundary issues through dialogue for lasting peace between the two neighbouring states.

“Govt. of Assam & Govt. of Mizoram successfully signed a joint statement today after deliberations at Aizawl. Both governments agree to take forward the Ministry of Home Affairs’ initiatives to remove prevailing tensions and to find lasting solutions through discussions,” Mizoram chief minister’s office tweeted.

“With great optimism from both sides, we held our discussion with the Home minister of Mizoram @Lalchamliana12 Ji & other officials on resolving the #AssamMizoramBorder issue. This is in continuation of the discussion initiated by HCM @himantabiswa Ji & HCM @ZoramthangaCM Ji,” state Urban Development minister Ashok Singhal, who took part in the deliberation, tweeted.

The two states agreed to maintain peace along the interstate border and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by the Union government, the joint statement said.

“Both Assam and Mizoram governments welcome and agree to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state borders and to find lasting solutions to the disputes through discussions,” the statement said.

“The representatives of Mizoram government convey condolences for the loss of lives on July 26 and convey best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured,” it said.

The two sides agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony among people living in the two states, particularly in border areas.

The Mizoram government was represented by Home minister Lalchamliana, Revenue minister Lalruatkima, and Home secretary Vanlalngaihsaka. The Assam delegation had Atul Bora, GD Tripathi and Singhal.

Borders along the Assam-Mizoram have been under tension after an armed confrontation between the police forces of the two neighbouring states in which seven persons including six Assam Police personnel were killed on July 26.