Assam-Mizoram border row: School bombed for second time

Sonowal talks to Shah, apprises him of border situation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: Amidst boiling tension between Assam-Mizoram, miscreants allegedly from the Mizoram side have once again bombed yet another school located on the Assam side of the border on Friday night prompting chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to talk to Union home minister Amit Shah over telephone and to apprise him about the situation at the border.

Sonowal requested the Union home minister to take necessary steps by the Central government to maintain peace and harmony in the border areas and assured that the state government would follow the directives of the Central Government in managing the situation.

Meanwhile, Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli inspected the Lower Primary School at Upper Painom along the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border where miscreants triggered a bomb blast on Friday night.

DC Jalli rushed to the spot along with superintendent of police, Bhanwar Lal Meena, circle officer, Sonai, Sudeep Nath and other officials to the blast site on Saturday morning and inspected the damage.

Talking to media persons, Jalli said they got the information from local people that there were three deafening sounds which damaged the school on Friday night.

Jalli said there was no casualty as the school was closed due to Covid-19. She said the school that falls under the Narsingpur education block of Cachar district receives mid day meal under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

She appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity and not to take law into their hands. “I urge the people to maintain peace and to exercise restraint and patience and not to take law into their hands, as the administration has taken the matter very seriously,” she added.

The deputy commissioner said inquiry is on to find those behind the blast and that an FIR has been filed in connection with the blast.

Later, the deputy commissioner accompanied special DGP (Border), Mukesh Agarwal and Barak Valley commissioner Mukesh Sahu to the blast site in the evening.

Talking to media persons, Agarwal said three explosions that caused extensive damage to the school has been triggered by miscreants in a systematic and planned manner. He said inquiry is going on in connection with the blast. Agarwal said the school falls in Assam’s territory and it was established in the year 2003 with around 30-40 students on its roll.

The top police official disclosed that the Government of Assam has requested the Central Government for instituting a probe by a Central agency into the earlier bomb blast that took place at Dholakhal LP School under Kulicherra Part Ii.

Agarwal said Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) personnel have been deployed on the Assam side of the border and Border Security Force personnel on Mizoram side and their role have been clearly defined by MHA. He exuded optimism that the deployment of Central forces would help in restoring normalcy.

He said that both the State and Central Governments are engaged in talks at the highest level to resolve the border row amicably.

Agarwal appealed to the people not to be provoked by the recent incidents as matters have been taken up at the proper and appropriate level for resolving the border imbroglio.