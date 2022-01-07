Assam MLA in the Eye of the Storm, Refutes Meghalaya Claim

Assam Police seize GI pipes of Meghalaya JJM

HT Correspondent

NONGPOH/DIPHU, Jan 6: A day after the Assam Police under the instruction of an Assam MLA had allegedly seized water pipes belonging to the Meghalaya Government at Ummat village, the border magistrate from Ri Bhoi District on Thursday rushed to the spot to conduct a spot inquiry.

It was earlier reported that the MLA from West Karbi Anglong and executive member of KAAC Rupsing Teron on Wednesday paid a visit to Ummat area and instructed the Assam Police to seize around 117 GI Pipes by claiming that the water lines were constructed in West Karbi Anglong that falls under the jurisdiction of Assam.

The GI pipes meant for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission by Meghalaya Government at Ummat village were taken to Umlaper Police Camp of Assam, sources said.

To take stock of this situation, the border magistrate, Raja Brahma along with the DSP of Ri Bhoi, accompanied by other police officers on Thursday visited Ummat village for a spot inquiry.

During their visit, they consulted the local headman, Phor Mukhim, Village secretary, King Makdoh and the local villagers of Ummat village, and the locals said that Teron’s claims were false and the GI Pipes were actually meant for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Ri-Bhoi district.

Brahma informed that the report of spot inquiry had been submitted to the deputy commissioner for further action.

It is learnt that the headman of Ummat village has filed an FIR at Mawlasnai Police Outpost seeking action against the MLA and Assam Police.

Meanwhile, the EM, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, refuted the charges saying that government of Meghalaya was trying to lay water pipe in Assam area.

“Accordingly I went to verify it and found that information I received to be true. They are starting the work and found 117 pipes being stored here,” he said.

With the help of the district administration we have seized them and kept them with the village headman, he said adding that area where the incident took place belonged to Assam and so far the development activities of the area is concern, it will be done by the Assam government and KAAC.

“We will take it up the matter with the government,” he added.