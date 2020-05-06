Assam mulls to woo China-leaving MNCs

Sonowal Govt ready for another ‘flop-show’ with Microsoft post-lockdown

GUWAHATI, May 6: Assam government is planning to woo multinational companies willing to shift base from China, to set up production facilities in the state.

The state is also looking at the prospect of housing a Japanese industrial township to attract investment from Japanese firms.

This was disclosed by Assam industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary here on Wednesday.

Patowary said that the state government has taken up the matter with the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), Invest India, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), US-India Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce to facilitate and advise companies, who are willing to shift from China, to set up their production facilities in Assam.

“Many American, Japanese and Korean companies are contemplating to shift their production facilities from China to India and we hope to woo these firms,” he said adding that the state has the advantage of strategic location besides having vast natural resources, robust industrial infrastructure and reliable connectivity.

The Industries and Commerce Department has engaged a renowned firm to assess the impact of the lockdown on the industrial sector in Assam and suggest a policy framework to attract industries that are planning to move out of China, Patowary said.

A special cell has been set up at the state government’s ‘Assam Startup — The Nest’ incubator to guide and mentor enterprising youths returning to Assam from different states, the minister said.

“Interested youths registering with the digital platform will be mentored at IIM, Calcutta. Financial grant of up to Rs 50 lakh will be given to selected startups,” he said.

The Industries and Commerce Department will also sign an MoU with the Indian chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Silicon Valley (USA) to leverage the startups in Assam so that they can have global access to the startup ecosystem, the minister said.

He said the department will also organise a conclave on startups in partnership with Microsoft after the lockdown is lifted.

It may be mentioned here that Patowary’s previous such initiatives turned out to be flop shows.

“The potential of pharmaceutical companies has been realised during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has been requested to support the Assam government in setting up a pharma park in the state,” he said.

The state government had on Tuesday issued revised guidelines allowing all industries with supply chain to restart operation without the need for special permission.

It also allowed warehouses and godowns to operate, vehicles to ferry goods and construction activities to recommence.

However, safety norms such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitising vehicles and factory premises have to be ensured. All 15 gardens and factories of Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) have been allowed to function in full capacity. Assam Government has also ensured the payment of full wages to all 16,720 workers and employees of ATCL during the lockdown period, he informed.

A total of 820 industrial units with 28,027 workers operated in the state on Wednesday, the minister said.

Patowary also asked the environment and forest, labour and urban development departments to extend the validity of trade licences, permissions and clearances issued to industries and business establishments from March 31 to June 30.

He said that industrial units have made significant contribution to the Government to unitedly fight the pandemic. The industries situated in Assam have contributed Rs 10.6 crores to CM Relief Fund and Assam Arogya Nidhi and companies who have set up their manufacturing units in Assam like Dalmia Cement, Star Cement, NRL, Britannia, ITC,etc. have contributed Rs 154.67 crore to PM Cares Fund bringing it to a total of Rs. 165.27 crore.

Besides, the industrial units have provided food items to 4,08,425 needy families during this period of crisis, he said adding that the state PSUs under Industries and Commerce Department like Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) and Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL)have also contributed generously to the state government.