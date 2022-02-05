Assam Needs Proper Work Culture, Says CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: True to the commitment of the government, chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed five thousand cheques to the women beneficiaries to incentivise them to maintain good credit discipline at a programme held at Tinsukia on Friday.

It may be noted that under the scheme named Assam Micro-finance Incentive and Relief Scheme for category 1 that is prompt payer category the cheques amounting to Rs. 25 thousand per beneficiary or outstanding whichever is lower have been given.

Altogether 22,674 thousand women beneficiaries from Tinsukia have been covered under this scheme.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Dr. Sarma emphasised on building a work culture in the state and said, “We have to create a new Assam to take advantage of the new environment brought about by the changing times”.

He said that if there is any need in Assam today, it is the need of work culture. In Assam, there is a need to develop a working mentality. When this mentality for hard work is created, Assam will go forward to a great extent, he said.

Expressing regret over the fact that many commodities, including eggs, still have to be brought from outside the state, Dr Sarma said that as a result, the lion’s share of the state’s gross domestic product goes out.

He remarked that the time has come to create a new Assam through a culture of work that will have the potential to end this dependence of Assam on others. In this regard, the women of the state can play a crucial role in the society by engaging themselves in productive activities and encouraging others to get involved in constructive activities.

The chief minister also called upon the people to work selflessly for the formation of a strong work culture.

Stating that the state government has taken several steps for the benefit of the people of the state, the chief minister said that the government has taken steps to provide services to the people through digital systems in phases.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Sri Sri Mayamara Dinjaya Satra in Chabua on Friday and paid deep respects to recently departed Satradhikar late Yogadananda Goswami. The chief minister also visited Dicham Deva Satra at Dumduma and spent some time with the devotees and prayed for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state.