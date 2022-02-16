Assam: Notorious Drug Peddler Shot At Off Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 15: In a joint operation of Nagaon police and Juria police led by in-charge SP Dhruba Bora one more drug peddler identified as Shahjahan Alib alias Saju was shot at and injured at Balukotia under Juria PS on Monday night.

Subsequently, police recovered 72 numbers of plastic containers containing suspected heroin from his possession, sources said.

Sources claimed that based on a secret input, a joint police team from Nagaon and Juria PS conducted a raid at the house of veteran drug peddler Shahjahan Alib and recovered 72 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin on the spot. Police immediately picked up Shahjahan.

Significantly, while the police personnel tried to make further search at his kitchen, Shahjahan scuffled with police personnel and tried to escape from police by taking advantage of darkness. As a consequence, having no options, police fired at him and received a bullet hit on his leg.

Police immediately brought him to Juria PHC for treatment where doctor on duty referred him to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, sources added.