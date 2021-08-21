Assam now Covid vaccine surplus state: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: Assam has become Covid-19 vaccine surplus with 5 lakh more doses administered than what was allocated by the Centre to the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.

“We have administered vaccines to 5 lakh more people, against the total allocation by the Centre,” Sarma said.

“Till August 19, the state has administered 1,51,73,826 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and out of these, the state has administered 1,21,59,162 doses of vaccines in the last 99 days. On average, the state has administered around 1.3 lakh doses per day,” Sarma said.

“Assam has now become a surplus state on Covid-19 vaccination because our nurses are administering vaccines to 11 people from one vial using the finest cutting edge technology. Each vaccine is vial with 10 doses, but our nurses have administered vaccines to 5 lakh additional people against the total vaccines allocation given by the Centre,” he further said.

Assam is now known as a vaccine surplus state, not a vaccine wastage state, he added.

The state has recorded a total of 708 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday with overall positivity rate of 0.71% (708 cases out of 1,00,079 test done).

Of the fresh cases, 164 cases have been reported from Kamrup (Metro) district.

The state has recorded 13 Covid death cases during the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 97.63%.

