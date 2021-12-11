Saturday, December 11
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Assam Police Recover Football Legend Maradona’s Heritage Hublot Watch from Sibsagar, 1 Arrested

Assam Police Recover Football Legend Maradona’s Heritage Hublot Watch from Sibsagar, 1 Arrested

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT DESK

The Assam Police in collaboration with the Dubai Police has recovered a limited edition Hublot watch which belonged to the late legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

One, Wazid Hussein from the Moranhat area in Assam’s Charaideo district has been arrested by the Assam Police in connection with this case.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform the people about this latest development.

He said that Assam Police collaborated with the Dubai Police through Indian Federal LEA and recovered the heritage Hublot watch which belonged to the late Argentinian maestro and arrested the accused Wazid Hussein.

He tweeted, “In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken.”

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply