Assam Police Recover Football Legend Maradona’s Heritage Hublot Watch from Sibsagar, 1 Arrested

The Assam Police in collaboration with the Dubai Police has recovered a limited edition Hublot watch which belonged to the late legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

One, Wazid Hussein from the Moranhat area in Assam’s Charaideo district has been arrested by the Assam Police in connection with this case.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform the people about this latest development.

He said that Assam Police collaborated with the Dubai Police through Indian Federal LEA and recovered the heritage Hublot watch which belonged to the late Argentinian maestro and arrested the accused Wazid Hussein.

He tweeted, “In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken.”

