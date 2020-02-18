Assam production house to make web-series on Yuvi, his bro

Indian cricketer’s mother happy to be associated with web-series

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Dream House Productionz from Assam is all set to start working on a web-series based on the life of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his brother Zoravar Singh.

Dream House Productionz Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the entertainment industry of eastern India is now ready to go national and global with various upcoming projects including the one that will involve the Indian cricketer Yuvraj and his brother Zoravar.

Zoravar will play the main lead in the web series. The mother of the cricketer Shabnam Singh will also be associated with the web-series.

Hazel Keech, wife of Yuvraj, will also feature in the web series. Hazel Keech is a British−Mauritian film actress and model who has appeared in Indian television programmes and films. She had appeared in Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard. She appeared in the reality television programme Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

Dream House Productionz India Pvt. Ltd has introduced the T-Series Stagework Academy (TSA), the most vibrant and goal-oriented talent grooming platform, in the entire Northeast region. It will now get the opportunity to engage its students in all the upcoming projects.

This is for the first time a production house based in Assam is going to make the web series based on a national icon.

The students from the T-Series Stagework Academy will get the chance to be a part of the project. The famous Bollywood writer Vipin Uniyal, who has written Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bachhan Pandey, has also joined the project.

Several other Bollywood actors and actresses are expected to join the cast of the web series.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Sarma, Director of T Series Stage Works Academy Guwahati and Dream House Production India Pvt Ltd said, “It is an honour to make the web series featuring former Indian cricketer Yuvraj and his brother Zoravar Singh. Our mission to identity, groom and provide a platform to the young talents of Assam will continue relentlessly. Our uncompromised attitude will strengthen the vision of T Series Stage Works Academy and Dream House Production.”

Shabnam Singh said, “I am extremely proud and excited to be associated with the web series. The world will get to see the real Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh. The central character of the web series is focused on my younger son Zoravar Singh. As a mother, I am proud of both my sons and daughter-in-law.”

The Guwahati center of T-Series Stageworks Academy is spread in 15000 sqft area at 4th Floor of Guwahati Central, Zoo Road. Participants also got a completion certificate from T-Series Stage Work Academy at the end of the workshop.

T-Series, India’s number one Music Label and Production House, has forayed itself into the educational wing with the TSA.

The academy has already made a mark and earned praises from all quarters under the leadership of Director T-Series Sudesh Dua, Singer/Director Tulsi Kumar, and Director T-Series StageWorks Hitesh Ralhan. Besides performing arts academy, various technical courses in the field of Film & Television production, Journalism & mass communication, Fashion & textiles design etc. are also running in the main campus located at Noida.