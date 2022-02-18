Assam: Ranoj Pegu Launches Free Textbooks Distribution

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: Minister for Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu, inaugurated the ceremonial dispatch of free textbooks for the academic session 2022-23 at Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation (ASTPPC) Ltd textbooks godown at Bonda, Narengi on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pegu said that the Government is committed to ensure free education for all students studying in government and provincialised schools.

He appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff of ASTPPC who successfully carried out the herculean task of publishing these textbooks on time and ensuring smooth distribution of the same to all districts.

The minister ceremoniously flagged off several vehicles carrying these free textbooks to various districts on the occasion. It may be noted that altogether 3,22,58,564 copies of textbooks in 9 mediums and 19 languages will be delivered across 34 districts and 149 education blocks of Assam. This will benefit approximately 62 lakh students.

Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta, Education adviser to the Government of Assam and other senior officers of the Education department were also present on the occasion.