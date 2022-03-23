Assam: Rape Accused Shot At After Escape Attempt

DIPHU, March 22: A 54-year-old man, who was accused of raping two minor sisters, was shot at by police when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a senior officer claimed on Tuesday.

The person was absconding and apprehended on Monday, he said.

The accused attempted to flee custody when he was being brought to Kheroni Police Station, the officer claimed, adding that the policemen opened fire aiming at his leg.

The injured person was admitted to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The man had allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl on March 10 and her five-year-old sister on March 18, the officer said.

The mother of the two girls with support from the local people had filed a complaint at the Kheroni Police Station.

Based on the complaint, a Case no- 27/22 U/S 376 (2)(F) IPC, R/W Sec 4/6/17 of POCSO Act has been registered on March 19.

Altogether, 35 people have been killed and at least 90 injured in police action, while they were allegedly trying to escape from custody or attacking personnel, since the BJP government, led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.