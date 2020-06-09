Assam records fifth death in COVID-19, number jumps to 2,776

ASTC employees, 16-month-old baby among 211 fresh cases

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU/ HAFLONG/ NAGAON, June 8: The state registered its fifth death in coronavirus with the death of a positive patient in Karbi Anglong on Monday even as the total number of positive cases has gone upto to 2,776.

However, there is no official confirmation on the death.

The state has registered a total of 211 positive cases and 148 patients was discharged after they tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.

“Alert ~ 83 new #COVID19+ cases reported. 30 Nagaon, 16 Kamrup, 10 Darrang, 10 Kamrup (R), 6 Lakhimpur, 7 Cachar, 2 Biswanath, 1 Kamrup (M), 1 Dhemaji,” Sarma tweeted at 6 pm on Monday.

According to the report, Arun Kakati (58), a resident of Sunpura village under Bakalia police station, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. His swab sample was collected on June 1.

Kakati returned from Chennai by boarding a train on May 23 and deboarded at Chaparmukh on May 26. He was placed under institutional quarantine facility at Adarsha Girls Hostel Quarantine Centre in Bakalia.

He was released from the Quarantine Centre on June 3 after testing negative and was advised for home quarantine.

However, another swab was taken on his discharge, which turned negative on Sunday.

Since, the positive report of Kakoti came while he was under home quarantine, the district administration has declared Sunpura Field Village to Bumroi Village as containment zone.

In a similar case, a youth Dipmoni Koch (23), who was discharged from the same Adarsha Girls Hostel Quarantine Centre on June 2 has tested positive for COVID-19 while under home quarantine.

Koch returned from Hyderabad on May 22 and has tested negative in his first swab. Another swab was taken on his release with advice for home quarantine, the result of which came on Sunday as positive.

The district administration declared two containment zones both under Bakalia police station after detection of a positive patient, who was already discharged from institutional quarantine facility.

The boundary of the containment zone is Sunpura LP School on the north, Paddy Field on the east, House of Suresh Rajkhowa on the south and House of Ramsing Konwar on the west.

The district administration has also declared No 1 Udali a containment zone on Monday.

Till Sunday evening, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong have surged to 56. All are returnees.

“#Covid Alert 4 new cases of #Covid19 positive on people of Karbi Anglong. Total cases 56, Active 55, Recovered 1. No need to panic. #StayHome Maintain #SocialDistance,” Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong district administration has acquired 5 bighas of land at 8 Kilo under Jamunapar Mouza (Tamulbari DCRF), Karbi Anglong for cremation of the dead in connection with COVID-19.

Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar Saikia has asked government offices dealing with essential services to remain open on all days including Sundays and holidays. The order was issued on June 8.

In Dima Hasao, the number of total positive cases has gone up to 84.

On the other hand, 157 returnees were released from different institutional quarantine centres. DDMA chairman and deputy commissioner Paul Baruah constituted a seven-member district data management team (DDMT) to share a checklist with the deputy commissioner and sending copy to the central data management cell of NHM state HQ every day.

The state has reported 208 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of infections to 2,681 on Sunday night.

Thirty-nine of the fresh cases were reported from Hojai, 24 from Dhubri, 10 from Nagaon, seven from Golaghat, six from Majuli, five from Lakhimpur and one from Dhemaji among others.

The number of cases in the state has nearly doubled in a week from 1,339 on May 31 to 2,681 on June 7. COVID-19 cases have been reported from all the districts, with Hojai, Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro) and Golaghat leading the tally.

Altogether, 74 travellers have so far tested COVID-19 positive, including 30 air passengers from Kuwait, since flight operations resumed on May 25.

A man from Nagaon who works at Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) in Guwahati has tested positive for COVID-19. The man identified as Bibhuti Bhattacharya is a resident of Kalangpar-Jakhalabandha Road under Nagaon district. He has been staying at his Nagaon home since last three days. According to reports, a woman also travelled to Nagaon from Guwahati with the ASTC employee.

54 more people, including a 16-month-old baby boy tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday.

With the fresh reports, the tally in the district has mounted to 166. Of them 22 patients have discharged from hospital.

Hailakandi recorded one more COVID-19 positive case on Monday, taking the total tally to 73.

Health authorities revealed that a youth named Riajul Islam Laskar, 22, quarantined at Lala Rural College institutional facility has been found COVID-19 positive. He has been shifted to the isolation ward of SK Roy Civil Hospital here.

On Sunday, 13 persons coming from outside the state put under institutional quarantine were detected COVID-19 positive. All were shifted to the civil hospital.

Among the discharge 45 patients from Golaghat District Hospital, 26 from Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, 15 from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, 10 from Kokrajhar District Hospital, 9 from Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, 6 from Tinsukia District Hospital, 4 from Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, 2 from Bongaigaon District Hospital, 2 from Diphu Medical College & Hospital 2 till 11pm on Monday.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 1985, while three patients migrated to other states.

“Discharge Alert 119 more patients discharged Golaghat DH 45; JMCH 26; FAAMCH 15; Kokrajhar DH 10; TMCH 9; Tinsukia DH 6; GMCH 4; Bongaigaon DH 2; Diphu MCH 2,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted at 10.40 pm on Monday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Haflong on Monday. On his arrival he has meeting with members of NC Hills Autonomous Council, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and head of the department of line departments.

The minister is accompanied by state health minister Pijush Hazarika, MP Pallab Lochan Das, MP Horensing Bey and KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang. On Tuesday he will visit Haflong civil hospital to review COVID preparedness and later head for Hamren in West Karbi Anglong.