Assam registers first coronavirus case

52-year-old Badarpur man tests COVID-19 positive after Delhi visit

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: A high alert has been sounded across Assam after a 52-year was found positive for coronavirus in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Tuesday.

“A 52-year-old person has been found positive for #coronavirua and is Assam’s first #Covid19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted later in the day.

After the first test in SMCH, the second test was conducted at ICMR National Institute of Virology in Pune which confirmed the case on Tuesday.

The third test will be carried out on Thursday. The patient hails from Badarpur in Karimganj district.

According to sources, the person is businessman by profession and is a resident of Srigouri near Badarpur in Karimganj district.

On tracing his travel history it was found that he went to New Delhi for business on March 3 via Guwahati and had stayed at Jyoti Hotel there.

He then visited Jama Masjid and had contacted people near Nizamuddin before returning to Guwahati on March 10. He, reportedly, attended religious congregation ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ in Delhi.

During his layoff in Guwahati he stayed at Athgaon at the house of one Motiur Rahaman.

Thereafter, he reached Badarpur on March 13 boarding Rajdhani Express and was accompanied by Safiqur Rahman.

He was diagnosed with case of diabetes and Hodgkin’s lymphoma / CLL.

Later it was reported that he developed fever on March 17 and attended Cachar Cancer Hospital the next day. He was released and went back home and was suffering from irregular fever ever since.

He reached Silchar Medical College on March 29 at 11 pm.

Initially, he was admitted to a private nursing home “Gauri” at Badarpur following high fever, cough and bodyache. The patient was later shifted to SMCH on Sunday.

The health officials are yet to ascertain whether the patient attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin West in South Delhi. “His interrogation process will a slow as he is suffering from another life threatening disease,” sources added.

Police is now trying to find out those people with whom he came into contact during this period.