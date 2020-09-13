Assam registers highest single-day spike of 23 fatalities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Assam has recorded highest single-day deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday with 23 more corona positive patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll jumped to 453 with 23 more fatalities, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Golaghat recorded the highest deaths with four deaths, followed by Sonitpur with three deaths. Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Udalguri and Kamrup (M) recorded two deaths each, while one death was recorded from Barpeta, Goalpara, Jorhat, Cachar, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Rural and Nalbari.

The fatalities were Randhir Gowala (45) and Pradip Dutta (60) of Dibrugarh, Dhaneswar Saikia (69) and Chandra Gogoi (62) of Sivasagar, Arjun Chandra Das (85) of Barpeta, Bimal Debnath (62) and Amalendu Chakravarty (71) of Udalguri, Sarada Saud (55) of Goalpara, Sobina Begum (36), Arup Saikia (68), Nakul Chandra Bora (57) and Ananda Baruah (61) of Golaghat.

Ramesh Prashad Budhia (68) of Jorhat, Himangshu Sekhar Das (60) of Cachar, Tosheswar Sharma (78), Manto Mandal (77) and Kamali Basfore (65) of Sonitpur.

Abdul Rahman (45) of Karbi Anglong, Dipen Borpatragohain (39) of Lakhimpur, Nawman Boro (78) of Kamrup Rural, Ashim Chatterjee (74) and Aradhana Nahar Deka (60) of Kamrup Metro, Sakina Begum (67) of Nalbari.

The state’s infection tally touched 140471 on Saturday after reports of 2,132 new cases out of 31253 tests done on the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is 6.82%.

Of the fresh cases, 562 were reported from Kamrup M district, 134 from Dibrugarh, 156 from Jorhat and 132 from Lakhimpur.