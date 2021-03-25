Assam Rifles celebrates 186th Raising Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 24: Assam Rifles –the oldest paramilitary force celebrated its 186th Raising Day on March 24 under the leadership of Assam Rifles director general Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan.

The celebrations attended by the inspector general, sector commanders and the commandants of units commenced at HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong on March 22 with a grand programme followed by Annual Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference and colorful cultural programme showcasing the rich heritage of the Force on March 23 and wreath laying ceremony at Assam Rifles war memorial on March 24.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra, Retd graced the event as the chief guest and also paid homage to martyrs of Assam Rifles by laying wreath at Assam Rifles war memorial on March 24.

Extending his best wishes to all ranks of the force and their families the governor also complimented officers and troops for their indomitable spirit with which they continue to discharge their duties with courage, dedication and devotion.

Assam Rifles, since its inception in 1835, has repeatedly demonstrated its credibility by executing challenging operations with high degree of proficiency, alacrity and discipline. Throughout its long and cherished history, the force has made immense contribution towards peace, stability and harmony in the country and abroad. The force has actively participated in all major wars including World Wars, Indo-China conflict, Indo-Pak Wars in 1965 & 1971.