Assam Rifles organises cycle race

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 27: The 17th Assam Rifles battalion located at Lokra under Sonitpur district of Chariduwar took out a cycle race as part of Fit India Movement on Sunday in the adjoining areas of Lokra. The race aimed at popularizing the habit of cycling among the general people. Hundreds of people including jawans, children, women, students, local youths and sports personalities participated in the event.