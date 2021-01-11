Assam Science Society felicitates Jadav Payeng

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 10: Jadav Payeng, popularly known as Forest Man of India was felicitated in a programme of Kapili Valley unit of Assam Science Society here on Sunday.

Jadav Payeng is an environmental activist and forestry worker from Majuli. Over the course of several decades, he has planted and tended trees on a sandbar of the Brahmaputra turning it into a forest reserve. The forest, called Molai forest after him, is located near Kokilamukh of Jorhat and encompasses an area of about 1,360 acres.

Attending as the chief guest at the drawing competition and science project exhibition by students at Kheroni High School, Payeng said that at no cost, the Reserve Forest cover of Karbi Anglong should be reduced and instead, awareness should be created among the common man about flora and fauna and its conservation.

Payeng distributed saplings among the students at the two-day programme of Gramya Vigyan Mela organised by Kapili Valley unit of Assam Science Society. He also planted a sapling in the premises of Kheroni High School.

Coordinator of Kapili Valley unit of Assam Science Society, Biren Bora, president Dhaneswar Baishya, secretary Pranab Sharma, Hamren DFO Rajiv Ingti and others were present. Students from various schools participated in the drawing and science project competition.