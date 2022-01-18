Assam Secretariat Gets May 10 Timeframe to Clear Old Files

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the officials of Janata Bhawan to redefine their roles and re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people, even as he asked the secretariat staff to ensure that all pending files are disposed by May 10, when his government will complete its first year in office.

The chief minister made this call while taking part in an interactive programme with the officials in connection with Project Sadbhavana at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Monday.

He said that a special effort – ‘Project Sadbhavana’ will be launched on February 1 for the purpose of clearing the backlog of files in the secretariat and focus will be put on cleanliness within the sachivalaya, decentralisation of work and commencing of e-Office initiatives.

He said that there are many old cases pertaining to various departments at Janata Bhawan and in such cases, decisions have been pending for years.

While the old files are gathering dust at the rack, the citizens continue to make visits in pursuing the cases, hoping for some decision by the concerned department, he said.

Sarma said that M/S KPMG recently carried out an exercise to understand why the citizens come to the secretariat. The exercise revealed that the top five departments attracting visitors are Education (27%), PWD (19%), Pension & Public Grievances (8%), Irrigation (5%) and Social Welfare Department (4%).

Out of the visitors, 29% are government employees, 24% are contractors, 12% are teaching staff, 7% are general public, 6.5% are corporate people and 6% are retired government servants.

The study showed that most of the cases related to the visitors are old cases where no decisions have been taken for years together, he said.

A nodal officer of each department will monitor the upload and pursue them with the principal secretary. Cases in which decisions cannot be arrived at, will be sent to him, Sarma said.

All files prior to May 10, 2021, will have to be settled before that date this year, whether the concerned person has approached us through the portal, other means or not. For files and cases in the period after that day will move at their own right pace … The cabinet will brainstorm if necessary and innovate means to settle the cases, he said.

Unnecessary files will be shredded by machines, those sensitive in nature will be kept at the archives section and those needed to be kept for a mandated period will be put in a storage facility, the chief minister said.

Decentralisation is very important and I ask the secretariat to share its work with the directorates and other offices, Sarma said.

He also pitched in for e-Office initiatives from May 11 this year with the target of switching over to the system completely by May 10, 2023.

The chief minister said that in the second phase, the departments will be given time till April, 2022 to clear all the old cases and subsequently close the files. The exercise will be completed by 10th May, 2022, he said.

According to him, the state government will initiate implementation of an e-Office system at Janata Bhawan, which is targeted to be made operational across all departments at the secretariat by 10th May, 2023. The chief minister urged the officials to be an active part of this new change and be the change agent that people of the state are waiting for.