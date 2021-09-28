Assam seeks Arunachal guidance in NeVA execution

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 27: Assam State Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary has sought necessary guidance/assistance from the Arunachal Assembly in connection with implementation of the National e-Vidhan project in his state.

Daimary made this request during his meeting with Arunachal Pradesh counterpart PD Sona here on Monday.

The Assam speaker, accompanied by Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami and a team of officers from Assam Assembly, was on a one-day Itanagar visit to get first hand information about the National e-Vidhan project which is already implemented in Arunachal Assembly.

Daimary said that Assam is also planning to bring in the digital project in the new Assam Assembly building. The new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly is likely to be completed soon, he informed.

Arunachal Assembly is first in the northeast and third in the country to have successfully implemented the ambitious National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

Sona and deputy speaker Tesam Pongte received the Assam speaker and his team at the Assembly and felicitated them in a traditional way.

Both the speakers of Assam and Arunachal discussed at length about the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project and other issues pertaining to regional cooperation and CPA India Region Zone III.

During the course of discussion, Sona informed the visiting dignitaries that the whole idea of NeVA project was not only to make all functions of the Assembly paperless but also to save time, money and energy.

Explaining about the benefits of e-Vidhan project, the speaker said that the paperless project not only is helping the Assembly proceedings efficiently but also reduces environmental hazards due to use of papers.

Sona also informed that the paper Recycling Unit is being installed at the Assembly complex to re-use waste papers.

Earlier, through a PowerPoint presentation the visiting guests were explained thoroughly about the e-Vidhan project and its functions by the officials of Arunachal Assembly.

Later, both speakers and deputy speaker, MLA accompanied by officials took a tour of the Assembly Complex and visited the Assembly Library, DK Auditorium, NeVA Centre and main Assembly Hall. The Assam speaker also practically experienced the e-Vidhan application.

