Assam seeks DoNER’s help for NE tourism infra uplift

Himanta bats for promotion of ‘Brand North East’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that for the overall development of Assam and other Northeastern states, Culture and Tourism play a very crucial role.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Tourism and Culture Ministers’ Conference of North Eastern Region at a city hotel here on Monday, Sarma said that the fact that for the first time DoNER minister is also in charge of Tourism and Culture Ministry, augured well for the region.

He also said that all the states of the region are connected to each other, share similarities, though they have their unique cultural traits.

He also said that since independence, though the region remained under-developed, the development narrative of the region received an impetus only after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of the country.

With the establishment of DoNER with the fund allocation of 90:10 pattern, the development momentum started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee government has received a new momentum by the Central government led by Narendra Modi.

Referring to the heavenly beautiful Dima Hasao with special mention of Umrangshu, Sarma said that though such beautiful places are in abundance in the state, because of lack of connectivity, the places did not get the attention that they deserve.

Stating that without a well concerted network of roads, the tourism potential cannot develop, Sarma urged upon Reddy to accord top priority for investment for the infrastructural development of the region.

Sarma also said that for the promotion of historical, spiritual and natural places of tourist attractions, the concept of ‘Brand North East’ should be popularised.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Tourism Ministry and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for cooperation in promoting domestic tourism and development of new tourism products in presence of the chief minister.

The two-day conference also witnessed presentation and deliberations of development of tourism sector with focus on creation of tourism infrastructure, marketing, promotion and skill development programmes in North Eastern Region, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and North East Week and host of others.