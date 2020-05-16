Assam seeks two-week extension of lockdown

Lockdown effect: State losing Rs 1,000 cr daily, claims Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: Assam Government has made suggestion to the Centre for extension of COVID-19 lockdown for two more weeks after the third phase of lockdown ends on May 17, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Friday.

“We have suggested the centre to extend lockdown for two more weeks,” Sonowal said while interacting with media persons at Assam Administrative Staff college here.

The chief minister stated that people of the country have responded to the bold decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in enforcing lockdown. He hoped that India would prosper under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in favour of extension of lockdown. The state government has conveyed its stand to the Union government. All the states have written to the Centre. However, the Centre will finalise it,” he added.

The chief minister said the state has been losing to the extent of not less than Rs 1,000 crore every day because of the COVID-19 induced natiowide lockdown, Sonowal said quoting a survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

However, Sonowal said the state has not calculated any estimate as of now on this aspect.

“The CII did a survey and they told us that Assam lost Rs 1,000 crore daily. We are going by their survey as they are experts in such studies,” he added.

Stating that 1 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) units have been affected in the state due to the lockdown, Sonowal said Rs 20 lakh crore special financial package announced by the Centre will be a “game-changer”.

He said around 24 lakh people in over one lakh MSME units will immensely benefit from the package.

“In Assam, 99.9 per cent of the industries are MSME units, which contribute 39 per cent of the state’s GDP. The package announced by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will benefit Assam tremendously,” he added.

The chief minister said the state government will devise a road map to utilise the funds for the MSME units in consultation with all the stakeholders, including the owners and industry bodies.

“The Centre and states are facing huge problems due to the halt in economic activities on account of the lockdown,” the chief minister said.

Sonowal said the state has urged the Centre to declare Assam as an investment destination for the foreign companies willing to come and invest in India after the coronavirus situation eases.

Sonowal also expressed happiness that around 2,000 sick units of the state will be benefitted from the fund announced for stressed units by the Centre as part of the package.

Asked about the migrant labourers returning to Assam from different parts of the country, he said the state considers them as assets, and not liabilities.

“They are a skilled force and we will absorb them. I have already instructed the industry minister to impart training for additional skills to them. The Economic Advisory Committee formed to frame guidelines will also consider this aspect,” Sonowal said.

He said around 6.5 lakh people have registered so far in the helpline for the stranded people, but the exact number of migrant workers is not known immediately.

“Migrant workers returning to the state will be trained to develop their skills and absorbed in the state, Sonowal added.