Assam Selected for Poll Panel Award

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Election Commission of India has declared the ‘List of Awardees’ for ‘Best Electoral Practices’ Award, 2021’ which will be given on the occasion of the upcoming National Voters’ Day to be held on January 25. The ceremony will be held at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi.

The office of the chief electoral officer, Assam, headed by the chief electoral officer, Assam, Nitin Khade, has been selected for the National Award for ‘Best Electoral Practices Award, 2021’ under the category of ‘Best Performing State’ for ‘Election Management’. The selection is done based on the overall performance in various areas of election management during the Legislative Assembly Elections conducted in the state in 2021.

Under the Special Award Category, inspector general of police, Assam, Deepak Kumar Kedia, police nodal officer during the conduct of the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, 2021, has been selected for ‘Best Electoral Practices Award, 2021’ for ‘Security Management’.

Additionally, then deputy commissioner, Goalpara and district electoral officer, Varnali Deka has been selected for the National Award, under the category of ‘Best Electoral Practices Award, 2021’ for ‘Innovation Measures’.

The deputy commissioner, Cachar and district electoral officer, Silchar, Keerthi Jalli has been selected for the National Award, under the category of ‘Best Electoral Practices Award, 2021’ for ‘Voter Awareness’.

Furthermore, All India Radio (Regional News Unit) Guwahati, represented by news editor Manash Pratim Sharma has been selected for the National Media Award under the category of Electronic Media for ‘Voter Awareness’.