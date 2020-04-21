Assam shelves temporary hospital plan

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre ** Rapid tests on suspected COVID patients from April 22

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20: The Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday even as the state government has shelved the plan to create five temporary hospitals to deal with COVID-19 positive patients.

On the other hand, the state government will start ‘rapid tests’ on suspected COVID-19 patients from April 22, a move that will speed up the process of sample tests for coronavirus and trace infections in a few minutes.

“The Government of India has sent us 9,600 rapid testing kits, which were imported from China. These give results in 15-20 minutes. We are also independently trying to import such kits from ICMR-recognised Chinese companies,” Sarma said.

With the help of the kits, the state government has decided to reopen all the COVID-19 hospitals for general patients from April 24, except one in Guwahati, said Sarma addressing a press conference here.

Two days after arrival, Assam had put on hold use of 50,000 personal protective equipments it imported from China after apprehensions were raised over its quality.

Sarma appealed to people not to create any controversy over the products’ import.

Sharp reactions had come from residents on two counts – ideological difference with the neighbouring nation and the product quality. The health minister, however, had dubbed the allegations “baseless”.

“Let us all trust the ICMR and governments at the Centre and state. We will get time in future to talk about our political ideology and differences,” Sarma said.

He informed that the rapid test kits will be initially sent to a few hotspots, including the Guwahati- based high-end apartment Spanish Garden (50 kits), Athgaon Kabarstan area (25 kits) and Laharighat in Morigaon district (200 kits).

The rest of the kits will be distributed among the government hospitals across the state.

“Empowered by these kits, we have decided to open all our COVID-19 hospitals from April 22. Now, doctors will be able to test all the general patients for COVID-19 if they have any doubt,” Sarma said.

Only the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati will continue to be the dedicated COVID-19 hospital, he added.

The minister said the agreement between the government and private hospitals to share the load of general patients will continue for some time as the threat of novel coronavirus is not eliminated until a vaccine is invented.

He further said the state government has shelved a plan to construct five temporary hospitals for COVID-19 patients, and in its place set a target of creating 1,000 ICU beds at its permanent facilities across the state.

The decision was taken considering the current situation in which permanent infrastructure in the healthcare sector needs to be strengthened in the state, Sarma said addressing a press conference here.

“The fear of coronavirus is there in the state at this moment. So we are focussing on increasing the strength at permanent hospitals,” Sarma said.

On March 26, Sarma had announced that the state was planning to build five temporary hospitals with 300 beds each across the state to treat COVID-19 positive patients.

Sarma informed that the government has collected Rs 99.56 crore as donations in Asom Arogya Nidhi account for creating the temporary structures, but it will stop collecting it after the amount touches Rs 101 crore.

“Now our target is to create 1,000 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in our own hospitals. Many hospital buildings are coming up at the moment in the districts. In this way, we will have our own permanent facilities,” he added.

The Central government is likely to provide Rs 168 crore to the state for its fight against the novel coronavirus, Sarma said.

“Therefore, with Rs 100 crore from Asom Arogya Nidhi, we will have Rs 268 crore in total. It will be sufficient to augment our existing facilities,” he added.

According to the health and family welfare department’s daily bulletin on Sunday, there are 440 ICU beds and 303 ventilators in government and private hospitals for treating COVID-19 positive cases. (With agencies input)