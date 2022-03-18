Assam Student Falls Prey To Cyber Crime, Dies By Suicide

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 17: Nayanjyoti Barua, a fourth semester student of THB College, Jamugurihat committed suicide on Tuesday night as he was being blackmailed by a group of people on Facebook. According to sources, Nayanjyoti received a friend request from an unknown person and he accepted it. After that, the unknown person gave him a phone number for personal contact and was asked to make a video call. As he called on that number, a naked girl appeared on the other end for a few seconds. After a few minutes, he received a short pornographic video on his Whatsapp number. It was a video of the mysterious girl and Nayanjyoti. The cyber criminals with the edited video blackmailed and demanded Rs 16,000 from Nayanjyoti. They threatened him to pay or else they would make the video go viral on social media sites. To get rid of the defamation, Nayanjyoti committed suicide at his residence Sarala Barua Chook under Biswanath district. Nayanjyoti was 21.

The family member had registered a case at Sootea PS on Wednesday. A source of Sootea police informed that the phone number shows the location of Uttar Pradesh.