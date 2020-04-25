Assam tea industry should grab opportunities to stave off further loss: NETA

‘Loss will be more than predicted Rs 1200 crore’

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, April 24: The North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) has undertaken an in depth analysis of how the COVID-19 lockdown will impact the Assam tea industry and how best to sustain during this difficult time.

Bidyananda Borkakoty, adviser, NETA said that his organisation had examined both the positive and negative attributes and come to the conclusion that Rs 1200 crore loss predicted earlier could be far worse given that there were certain threats not taken into account earlier.

On the other hand, Bakakoty pointed out certain opportunities which could help in curtailing the loss.

Speaking about the strengths Barkakoty said: “We will be able to harvest the second flush teas the harvesting months being May and June. Every year second flush teas fetch better price. There are no leftover stocks with tea traders spread across India because there was no supply of tea in March and very small quantity of tea will move out of Assam in April. In Assam, tea is seasonal in nature. Peak plucking months are July, August, September and October and about 60 per cent teas are harvested in these four months. All these are strengths or positives. ”

Regarding the weaknesses he said that it would take some more time for supply chain to stabilize.

“Huge liquidity crunch is being faced by tea producers. The total revenue loss from March 23 to April 14 is to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore. The crop loss in March and April will continue till May because of the necessity of skiffing of overgrown leaves due to lockdown,” he said.

He further said that the total crop loss would be about 80 million kgs, given that the tea gardens had resumed their operations from 1 April 15 with 50 per cent workforce. “Therefore, the crop loss and the revenue loss would further increase,” Borkakoty said.

As regarding a positive trend he said that tea was being considered as an immunity booster and therefore it was likely that consumption of tea would increase.

“There is a possibility of increasing exports to China. It is time to explore new markets for exporting tea based on health benefits of tea. It is an opportunity for tea producers to sell tea directly through online platforms. All these are opportunities” he said.

The CIS countries including Russia imported about 50 million kgs of Indian tea followed by Iran about 40 million kgs, China about 12 million kgs, USA about 11 million kgs, UK about 10 million kgs, UAE about 10 million kgs, Germany about 8 million kgs, followed by other countries.

“Exports of Indian tea may get affected. The out of home consumption is almost negligible due to lockdown and it will continue even after partial relaxation of lockdown. There was no harvesting of tea leaves for three weeks followed by skiffing of more than 35 per cent of tea bushes and now only 50 per cent of workforce is deployed as per government order, therefore the crop loss may be much more than estimated,” he said.